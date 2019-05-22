|
|
Everley Coco Peukert, age 5, of Bevier, MO, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
Everley was born on May 14, 2014, in Kirksville, MO. She loved watching the cartoon SpongeBob Square Pants, playing tee ball and basketball, cooking with her mom, mowing the lawn and getting the mail with dad, working in the garden with mom and dad, playing with mommy's make up, spending time with her family, and being a kid.
Everley is survived by her parents, Jayme Shumaker and her fiancé Colby Peukert of the home; her grandparents, Michael and Dyan George of Kirksville, MO, Brian and Korki Shumaker of Kirksville, MO, and Mark and Tonia Peukert of Bevier, MO; great-grandparents, Annie George of Marceline, MO, Steve Christensen of Callao, MO, Ward and Kay Jones of Queen City, MO, Donna Peterson of Memphis, MO, Beverly and Larry Granneman of Kirksville, MO, and Theodore Peterson of Memphis, MO; aunts and uncles, Shandon and April Allen of Marion, IL, Shanna and Ryan Jones of New Cambria, MO, Brett Peukert and Francesca Lenzini of St. Joseph, MO, and Allen and Jocelyn George of Kirksville, MO; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Joyce Jones, Linda Christensen, Jim George; and her cousin Kambryn Peukert.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery New Addition in Bevier. Visitation will be 11 am, Wednesday morning, until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 22, 2019