|
|
Frances "Elaine" Malloy
Frances Elaine Malloy, age 81, of Bucklin, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri
Frances Elaine was born September 6, 1938 in Paonia, Colorado to Finas Barry and Jessie (Webb) Barry. She was united in marriage to Junior L. Malloy Sr. in July of 1967. Frances worked for twenty-two years at Brown Shoe Company and at Dura Automotive for seventeen years. She always loved tooting her own horn, from her hair color to her mouthing. Frances enjoyed crocheting, quilting and going to auctions and yard sales. She loved to spend time with family and friends.
Frances is survived by her three children, Rhonda Hedrick (Donald), Brookfield; Tina Sturgeon (David), Dawn, MO; J.R. Malloy II (Rhonda), Excelsior Springs, MO; three siblings, Michael Barry (Suzanne), Rhode Island; Charles Barry, Blue Springs, MO; and Vicki Thomas, Colorado; her in-laws, Don Yates, Savannah, MO; Nancy Stephenson, New Cambria, and Kenny Malloy (Deloris), New Cambia; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and her wonderful neighbors who helped keep track of her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Junior, and nine siblings Wayne Barry, Ronald Lavern Barry, Edward Barry, Jerry Barry, Phyllis Jenkins, Janet Keithley, Sheryl Lynn Barry, Donna Hobbs and Linda Yates.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the family in care of Rhonda Hedrick, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 23, 2019