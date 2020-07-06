1/
Frances Jenkins
Frances Faye Jenkins, age 84 of Bucklin, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia. Frances was born in Marceline, Missouri on April 3, 1936 to Lowell and Flossie (Henry) Brown. She married Victor Jenkins in 1957.

Frances was raised in the High Hill community and attended High Hill School through 8th grade and graduated at Bucklin High School in 1954. She had worked at Toast Master in Macon for 34 years, worked with Parks and Recreation in Brookfield, and was currently serving on the Bucklin City Council, Masonic Cemetery Board and Bucklin Community Association. She was an active member of the Bucklin Christian Church.

She is survived by three sons, James Lee Jenkins, David Jenkins, and John Jenkins and Linda all of Bucklin, two daughters, Linda Chester of Brookfield, and Carrie Pfeifer and Tom Melte of Chillicothe, nine grandchildren, Matthew, Samuel, Randall, Sandra, Rhonda, Emily, Hannah, John William, and Colton and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Doris Noah and one brother in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the church in Bucklin. Memorials are suggested to Bucklin Christian Church or Bucklin Masonic Cemetery and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust, Bucklin, MO 64631.

Published in Linn County Leader on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO 64631
660-695-3440
