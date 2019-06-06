|
|
Francis Lavern Langwell, age 90, of Brookfield, passed away March 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by several of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and his loving wife Lucy of 49 years.
Lavern, son of Everett Harrison Langwell and Chessa Gladys (Gardner) Langwell, was born on August 3, 1928, in St. Catharine, Missouri.
On April 4, 1969, Lavern married Lucy Jean Broker in Kansas City, Missouri. Lavern owned and operated Lavern's Garage and Salvage in Callao, Missouri, for 22 years.
When he retired, he started a lawn mowing service and continued mowing until last Fall. He always said he would mow it or grow it. During his retirement, he also remodeled several homes for family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his son and daughter-in-law's farm. Lavern always had a helping hand to give and a story to tell.
Lavern's deepest love in life, however, was his family. He is survived by his wife Lucy of the home; two sons, Bill Langwell of Brookfield, Mo., and Curtis Langwell and wife Lori of Bevier, Mo.; one son-in-law, David Braga of Riverdale, Calif.; three daughters, Francis Coram of Brookfield, Mo.; Sharon Kemp and husband Ron of Fort Madison, Iowa; and Rose Langwell of Venice, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, one daughter, two grandchildren, and two sons-in-law.
Dinner at 12:00 PM at the Inn at Clover Hill, 10639 Highway YY, Sumner, MO 64681. Followed by a celebration of life at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 19683 Highway U, Bucklin, MO 64631 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 6, 2019