Gary Franklin Mallett, age 81, died November 7, 2020, at his farm home, north of New Cambria, MO.



He was born on September 4, 1939, near New Cambria, MO, the son of Alva and Atha Jean (Fox) Mallett. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelmia (Gardner) Mallett on June 21, 1958. She survives at their farm.



He is survived also by one son, Steve Mallett and his wife Patty; one daughter, Shelley Louise and husband Terry Dick. He has two sisters, Joyce and Eleanor. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his brother, James Mallett.



Gary lived and worked hard with his father on the farm, where he was born. He loved farming, as he couldn't wait until planting time. As he always said, he liked planting and harvest times best of all. Gary liked to visit with friends and family and always extended a handshake. Gary was lucky to have a best friend, Morgan W. Thomas, from school, who he knew through his entire life. Gary enjoyed plow days and tractor pulling and often spent those times with his son, Steve. He was an avid I.H. collector and worked with I.H. machinery. Gary's favorite saying was "God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for everything."



A family graveside service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the New Cambria Cemetery, with Bro. Jim Bolin officiating. Please send memorials to the United Church of New Cambria, Macon County Larger Parish, (210 Bangor Street, PO Box 144, New Cambria, MO 63558). Arrangements are under the direction of the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home of Macon.



