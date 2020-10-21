Gary Haag
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gary J. Haag, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He spent his last days at home with his family. He passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in Brookfield, Missouri.
Gary Haag was born on July 25, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas, and died Sunday, October 18, 2020. Even though these are noted dates in his life, it was the life he consciously chose to lead in between these dates that made him the man we loved and adored. He dedicated his life to his family, to his career, and to the kids he taught and coached over his lifetime. Even though he retired from education in 1999, he never retired from coaching and was continually sought out by parents for him to coach their children.
We believe Gary was best described as a renaissance man. Many saw him as the counselor, principal, and long-time coach at Brookfield R-3 School District. What people may not have known was he was self-taught in construction, he could build, rebuild and fix a car, he could cook, was an incredible gymnast and powerlifter, and was an actor in the acting troupe Kaleidoscope, where he loved to perform in plays. Gary was a larger than life person and was well known through his coaching; however, he had a deep love and passion for student achievement, learning and the brain, and working with children.
Gary was a voracious reader, loved to learn, and had several opportunities for his own professional growth. While earning his master's degree at the University of Missouri, he studied under the person responsible for developing special education curriculum in the state of Missouri. In the early 1980's, Gary was asked to serve on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education first ever task force to develop assessments for kindergarten readiness. Gary's dissertation for his specialist degree was on the effectiveness of kindergarten on student learning and reading success. In the mid 1980's, he was even asked to attend Harvard to continue his study of education and student achievement. One time many years after retiring, Gary shared that if he ever had a chance, he said he would have been a kindergarten teacher.
On September 1st of this year, Gary celebrated a 58 year marriage to Timotheia "Timi" Haag.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Harry Haag, a son, Roy Geno, and a nephew Aaron Haag. Gary is survived by his wife, Timi, daughter Stefani, son Steve and daughter-in-law Deb, brother Roger, daughter-in-law Rita Woolery, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Gary Haag to:
Credit Union
PO Box 477
Mexico, MO 65265
The Haag family will make donations directly to the Brookfield R-3 High School Takedown Club, Brookfield High School throwers, and supporting reading in the elementary school.
Please denote which program you would like your donation to be used.
