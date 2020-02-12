|
|
Gary Wayne Hughes, age 78, of Osceola, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Truman Lake Manor in Lowry City, Missouri where he had been a resident for the last two years.
Gary was born on December 28, 1941, to Claude and Viola Ruth (Peden) Hughes in Maywood, California. His family moved back to the Mendon, Missouri area when he was three months old. He grew up in Mendon and was baptized at the Beth Pel Presbyterian Church in Rothville, Missouri in 1951. Gary attended Northwestern High School, graduating in 1959. He moved to Kansas City where he worked for Hallmark for a short time, Bendix Corporation for six years and then spent the remainder of his career at General Motors. He retired from General Motors in 1992 when the Leed's Plant was closed.
Gary and his wife Karen (Batson) met in Kansas City and were married on January 11, 1964. Two children were born to this marriage, Kelly and Bradley. After more than 30 years in the same home in southeast Kansas City, they moved to Osceola, Missouri in 2000. Gary was an active member of the Osceola Community Church where he served for several years on the Board of Directors. Gary was formerly a member and Deacon at Faith Presbyterian Church in Raytown, Missouri before he moved to Osceola.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Sharon Sharp, brother-in-law Dean Sharp, nephew Darrin Sharp, niece Leah Chapman and brother-in-law Gilbert Hundley.
Gary is survived by his wife Karen of the home, daughter Kelly and husband John Cummins and grandsons Tim and Alan of Missouri City, Texas, son Brad and wife Jackie Hughes and granddaughter Sarah and grandson Travis of Osceola, Missouri, sister Janet and husband Rex Sharp of Milton, Georgia, sister-in-law Sharron Hundley of Clinton, Missouri, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held on February 8, 2020 at the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home, Osceola, MO
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 12, 2020