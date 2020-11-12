Gary L. Koch, 80 of Cosby, TN formally Colona, IL passed away November 6th at Newport Hospital in Newport, TN.



Gary was born on March 8th, 1940 in Brookfield, MO, the son of Nadine and Edgar Koch.



Gary retired from John Deere Harvester in East Moline, IL in 1993. He was a boys baseball and football coach for many years and also served on the United Way. He loved the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and fishing. He will be remembered for his endless joke telling and humor.



Survivors include his loving wife Judy (Farris) Koch; Daughter Rhonda (Brian) Helms, Cosby, TN; His Sisters Carol Burgener, Seal Beach, CA and Deb (Bill) Brockman, Brookfield, MO; Granddaughters Ann-Marie (Kevin) Pauwels, Port Byron, Amanda Schomer, Altamonte, FL, Amber (Jacob) Merritt, Cosby, TN; Great granddaughters Ava-Marie Mrosko, Amaya Mrosko, and MaryAnn Pauwels.



He was preceded in death by his son Edwin Koch and daughter Eudora Schomer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store