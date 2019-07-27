Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
Gerald Stallo


1953 - 2019
Gerald Stallo Obituary
Gerald "Fuzzy" Stallo

Gerald "Fuzzy" Stallo, age 65 of Marceline, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Gerald was born on October 20, 1953 to Frank and Rose (Wersinger) Stallo. He married Carol Billups on May 18, 1974.

Gerald had worked for New Cambria Livestock Market, Brookfield Livestock Market, Dr. Gene Ennenbach, Drs. Jim and John Sheerman and hauled cattle for many years. He enjoyed taking his dog Ollie on rides, going to Lake Nehai, driving the country roads, laying on the couch watching westerns and spending time with his family on Sundays. Gerald never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Carol of the home, daughter Lisa Lavers and fiancée Eric Booram, son Brian Stallo and wife Sarah, four grandchildren, Max and Emmy Lavers and Nick and Cate Stallo, all of Marceline, seven brothers, George Stallo Salisbury, Jim (Janey) Stallo, Leroy (Barb) Stallo, Charles (Shirley) Stallo, Leonard (Liz) Stallo, Fred (Linda Webb) Stallo, Donnie (Ronda) Stallo, all of Marceline, seven sisters, Marianne Stallo, Leona Wienhaus, Emelia (Eddie) Meissen, Salisbury, Alfreda Mossbarger, New Cambria, Ruth (Gary) Summy, Chillicothe, Rita Stallo, Marceline, Dory (Randy) Holloway, Brookfield, brother-in-laws Steve Christensen, Callao, John (Terri) Billups and sister-in-law Mary Ware, of Marceline, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lawrence and Bernard Stallo, sister-in-laws Helen Stallo, Nayna Stallo, and Linda Christensen, brother-in-laws Henry George Wienhaus and Francis Mossbarger, nephews Patrick Mossbarger and Tony Stallo and mother and father-in-law Clarence and Velma Billups.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Sunday, July 28 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Marceline Fire Department or Bynumville Fire Department and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 27, 2019
