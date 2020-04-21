|
Gilbert E. Speichinger, age 83 of Mendon, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield. Gilbert was born in Mendon, Missouri on October 6, 1936 to Otto and Estella (Thralls) Speichinger. He married Mary E. Krumpelman on June 2, 1962.
Gilbert attended Woods School thru 8th grade. At that time, he went to the newly organized Northwestern High School becoming a member of the first class to go through all 4 years. He graduated in 1954. That summer he showed and won the Reserve Grand Champion Duroc Gilt at the Missouri State Fair. He was a veteran of the United States Army and lifelong farmer. He was a founding member of the Chariton County Pork Producers Board and a MFA Oil Delegate for many years. In 1977 his family was honored with the Missouri FMHA Farm Family award, in 1982 the Chariton County Missouri State Fair Farm Family Award, and in 1993 he earned Co-operator of the Year designation from the Chariton County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was a member of the Sumner American Legion and St. Joseph Catholic Church- Hurricane Branch in rural Mendon and a past church board and cemetery board member. He was a humble and faithful man who loved his family dearly and put them second only to God. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Mary Speichinger, four children, Mary Jane Weydert and husband Jeff of Glasgow, Paul Speichinger and wife Kellie, Dennis Speichinger and wife Kyle, all of Mendon, and Nancy Hays and husband Tim of Hannibal, brother Victor Speichinger of Brookfield, sister Joan Morris and husband Dale of Brunswick, two brothers-in-law, John and Marjorie Krumpelman, Marceline and Lawrence Meissen of Raymore, and nine grandchildren, Anthony Weydert, Patrick Weydert, Megan Speichinger, Andrew Speichinger and wife Morgan, Kelsie Speichinger, Anna Marie Speichinger, Sophia Speichinger, Aaron Hays and Alina Hays. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Gerard and Leo, and sisters-in-law Helen and Donna Speichinger.
Due to current CDC guidelines all services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon, burial with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Private family viewing will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Association and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 21, 2020