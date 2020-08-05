Gordon Holloway

Gordon Gene Holloway, age 68, of Brookfield, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.



Funeral services will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Kevin Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. An Eagles Session of Sorrow will begin at 5:30 p.m.



Memorials payable to Orelina Holloway for Gordon's grandchildren may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Gordon Gene, son of Ray and Dixie (Smith) Holloway was born June 23, 1952 in Brookfield. On August 22, 1977 he married Orelina Barrett.



Gordon, also known as the "Doctor of Motors" had a long history of mechanics. He began working at Babb's Service Station at the young age of 18; eventually buying the business in 1985. He and his wife continued to operate that business for 33 years. In addition to operating the service station, Gordon also ran a 24-hour wrecker service.



He was a member the Brookfield Elks Lodge Post #874, Brookfield Fraternal Order of Eagles #2463 and a former member of the Brookfield Fire Department.



Survivors include his wife, Orelina of the home; one daughter, Marie Holloway and significant other Chris Buss; six grandchildren Owen, Emma, Gracie, Kyler, Reid, and Dixie; three brothers, Randy Holloway and wife, Dory of Brookfield, Larry Holloway and wife, Bert of Excello, MO, and Thomas Holloway of Brookfield; one sister Karen Wilder and husband, Terry of St. Catherine; one uncle Jerre Holloway of Smithville, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Bennie Hull and Billy Williams of Brookfield.



His parents and one brother, Rick Holloway preceded him in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store