Gwen Ellen Simmons, age 79 of Bucklin, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Macon Health Care Center, Macon. Gwen was born in Ethel, Missouri on February 2, 1941 to Gronway O. and Viola Bell (Rhoades) Dorkins. She married George Wesley Simmons on December 7, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 2014.
Gwen was a farm wife and had worked at Walsworth Publishing Company. She was a member of the Bucklin Housing Board, Ethel Presbyterian Church and attended New Boston Christian Church.
She is survived by her son Steven Wayne Simmons and wife Gretchen of Hurdland, daughter Pamela Jean Carnahan of Macon, brother Bryan Dorkins of Fayette, three grandchildren, Kati Truitt and Jeremiah of Marion, Arkansas, Cody Carnahan and Samantha of Macon, and Brice Simmons and Amanda of Hurdland, and five great grandchildren, Gavin, Garren and Gracie Truitt, Kaylee and Kolt Carnahan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George and son-in-law Russell Carnahan.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with burial in North Swede Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to North Swede Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust, Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 5, 2020