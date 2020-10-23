1/
H. Dean Pollard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Dean Pollard, age 90 of Rothville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be in Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield. Memorials may be made to Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family requests that all who attend practice social distancing and wear masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved