Harold Jean Robinson, age 80 of Marceline, Missouri, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline. Harold Jean was born in Marceline on November 29, 1939 to Omer and Fairel (Hill) Robinson. He married Janice Cowell on June 29, 1958 and she preceded him in death February 27, 2017.



Harold was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Marceline First Baptist Church and a Marceline resident all his life.



He is survived by four children; Mitzi Schuchmann and Butch of Brunswick, Kristi Delaney and David of Marceline, Mark Robinson and Debbie Hoyt of Marceline, and Eric Robinson and Kate of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren with one on the way; and two sisters-in-law Donna Darnold and Margie Cowell. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, brother Joe Robinson and brother-in-law Jim Cowell.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, with burial in Locke Cemetery, south of Marceline. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Locke Cemetery or First Baptist Church and sent to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



