Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Hedy Lynn Richards

Hedy Lynn Richards Obituary
Hedy Lynn (Birdsong) Richards Sweezor, age 70 of Moberly, passed peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hebron Cemetery east of Kaseyville. Visitation will start at 10 AM at the cemetery. The family asks that donations be made to Bethany Assembly of God Church in Bethany and these can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 18, 2020
