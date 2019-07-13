|
Helen Nadine (Smith) Burns
Helen Nadine (Smith) Burns was born January 3, 1923 near North Salem, Missouri. She passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2019.
Her parents were Rolla and Myrtle (Coffman) Smith. They preceded her in death. She attended Mount Olive Grade School in Sullivan County, High school in Shelby, MO, and Truman University in Kirksville, MO.
Helen had been a teacher in Adair, MO and Linn County, and a substitute teacher in Brookfield Public Schools. On June 22, 1946 she and Vernon Eugene Burns were married in Kansas City, Kansas. They lived on a farm north of Brookfield until his death on May 2, 1969. Helen moved to Brookfield after her husband death.
In 1972 she was appointed Librarian of the Brookfield, Carnegie Library and worked there until her retirement. Helen worked part time as a real estate salesperson. She was a charter member of the Tri-County Association for Handicapped Persons and often worked at Senate Bill 40.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in law, Vernon Mike Burns and wife vicki, and Scottie Lee Burns and wife Sharon; four daughters and one son in law, Beverly (Burns) Hedges, Linda (Burns) Scharnhorst, Becky (Burns,Clark) Gullett and husband Jeffery, and Joy (Burns) Andres; eighteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild one sister, Elaine (Smith) Hupp, Independence MO, one sister in law Louise (Burns) Swisegood, also many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Helen was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brookfield
She was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Smith, a son in law, Bill Hedges, one grandchild, Crystal, great grandchildren, Dylan James, Coraline, and Colby
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brookfield, with Father Gerald Kaimann officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9-11 AM, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brookfield. Memorials have been suggested to Senate Bill 40, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 13, 2019