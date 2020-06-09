Helen Marie Newman, age 87 of Marceline, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. Helen was born in LaJunta, Colorado on September 16, 1932 to Floyd A. and Mary (Peaslee) Tucker. She married Donald L. Newman on October 8, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Helen worked at Herff Jones Publishing and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church and the Red Hats.
She is survived by her daughter Diane McCoy and Billy of Rogers, Arkansas; son Jerry Newman of Marceline, sister Irene Wyatt of Bevier, sister-in-law Helen Tucker of Midlothian, Texas; seven grandchildren, Chris Newman (Bobbi), Scott Newman (Araceli), Daniel Newman (Amy), Dawn Peters (Brian), Gerri Lee Finley (Rick), Brandon Newman, Jeannie Robinson (Shene), and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Marilyn Jean, grandson Donald Joe Turner and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.