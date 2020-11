Hilbert W. Nanneman, age 94 of Macon, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon.Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Wien with Military Honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.