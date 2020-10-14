1/1
Hildreth Stuart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildreth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildreth Ellen Marquez Stuart

On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Hildreth Ellen Stuart nee' Marquez, loving widow of Robert F. Stuart and mother of three sons, passed away at the age of 95.

Hildreth was born on November 19, 1924 in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry and Eva (Ragsdale) Marquez. During WWII, Hildreth worked at the Pratt Whitney and North American Aviation B-25 plants. A hard worker, she was later employed at National Bellas Hess, AT&T, and Trinity Lutheran Hospital. She was an amateur artist and poet. She loved her family, hens, books, and roses.

She is survived by her sons Robert "Rick" Stuart, Paul D. Stuart, and Grover S. Stuart, by six loving grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

We want to thank the wonderful caregivers and nursing staff at Carondolet Manor and the Ascend Hospice Team.

Services will be private but a Celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174. www.signaturefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Signature Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved