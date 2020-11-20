Hugh Michael (Mike) Brown, 78, of Laclede, Missouri, passed away November 18th, while receiving emergency treatment for an unexpected heart failure. He was born October 12, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to Hugh and Jessie Brown and in July of 1964 married his high school sweetheart, best friend, and love of his life, Sharon Jane Weaver.
Mike was a servant leader who led and exemplified a life of service before self. Above all he was a caring husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend.
His first career was in the service of our country. He entered the US Army in 1960 and after 21 years of dedicated and faithful service he retired achieving the rank of Master Sergeant and graduating from Columbia College of Missouri with an Associate in Arts. His adventures included an overseas tour to Turkey during the Cuban Missile Crisis, an assignment at the Pentagon on the Joints Chiefs of Staff, duty as a Career Counselor, and command of the Recruiting Station in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Mike's second career was in the service of our State. He began at the Watkin's Mill State Park and then served as the administrator of the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site for ten years. Mike championed and completed numerous capital improvements to this National Historic Landmark.
His final career was focused on service to our community. As an entrepreneur, he developed the two successful local business of Mike's Bikes and Erector's of Missouri. He also served as a District Deputy Grand Master for the Masonic Lodge. Mike was a passionate volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, Pershing Days, the United Methodist Church, the Pershing Museum, the Laclede city council, and the Linn County Republican Party. In this last area, he eventually campaigned for and was elected to serve the community as a County Commissioner during the past four years.
As a proud native Texan, Mike's personal passions included his love for all things Texas including most notably the Texas A&M Aggies, the Dallas Cowboys, and Alamo history. Additionally, he was a 30+ year member of the American Legion, a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, and a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment.
Mike is survived by his love of 62 years, Sharon; their three caring children, Troy, Tracy, and Misty; their 11 loving grandchildren, Tristin, Justine, Kyle, Katrina, Chris, Kristina, Dylan, Daniel, Layla, Jovi and Rory, and their 14 great-grandchildren.
The Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield will host the visitation on Friday, November 20 between 6 and 8pm as well as the funeral service on Saturday, November 21 at 11am. Immediately follow the service, a procession will depart for the burial site at the Laclede cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in support of the Animal Shelter of Linn County or the DC Project at https://www.dcproject.info