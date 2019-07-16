|
|
Junior Evans, age 95, of Laclede, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at McLarney Manor in Brookfield. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with his nephews, Larry Porter and Randy Porter officiating. Burial will be in Laclede Cemetery in Laclede. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home. Memorials to the Laclede Recreation Association may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Ivan Junior, son of Ivan and Lottie (Lightwine) Evans, was born September 1, 1923, in Mercer County. On June 2, 1948, he married Beverly Jean McClanahan who preceded him in death on November 21, 2008. Junior was a US Army Veteran, who served as a Medic during World War II. He was a farmer/rancher who raised cattle for many years. He owned and operated Evans Brothers Feed Store in Laclede and later operated the Brookfield Livestock Sale Barn. He served as a Linn County Commissioner for 10 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 197 and the United Methodist Church in Laclede. Survivors include six children, David Evans and wife, Marylyn of Laclede, Steve Evans and wife, Bonita of New Boston, Luann Evans of Kearney, Stanley Evans of Laclede, Jolene Jaynes and husband, Lee of Meadville and Shane Evans and wife, Connie of Laclede; 12 grandchildren, Sketch Evans and wife, Denise of Chillicothe, Sarah Hammond and husband, Rick of Meadville, Bridgett Jurgensmeyer and husband, Roy of Blue Springs, Angie McKay of Kansas City, Lance Evans of New Boston, Evan Boley of Kansas City, Kelsey Morgan and husband, Jonathan of Holt, Maggie Beall and husband, Clinton of Meadville, Casey Jaynes and wife, Cassie of Meadville, Courtney Stufflebean and husband, Nathan of Laclede, Cassandra Switzer and husband, Reese of Brookfield, and Austin Evans and wife, Brittaney of Laclede; and 29 great-grandchildren. His parents; one brother, Dwight Evans; and one sister, Reba Porter also preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 16, 2019