Jack J. Wild, age 90 of Bucklin, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield. Jack was born near New Boston, Missouri on November 13, 1929 to Fred and Julia (Bailey) Wild. He married Lorene Shockley on January 28, 1960 at Bucklin.



Jack had worked for Reno Construction Company for 35 years as a Union Teamster. Jack is best known for his passion for music and his talent for guitar playing. He played countless venues, from radio and tv to local dances. Jack was a devout Ford man.



He is survived by three sons, Terry Wild of Bucklin, Jerry Wild and Stacie of Warrensburg, and Gary Wild and Courtney of Fairview, Tennessee, two daughters, Debra Ponting and Dick of Hale and Tammy Summers and Terry of Brookfield, ten grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery north of Bucklin. Visitation is 5-8 PM Thursday, October 1 at the funeral home in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to McLarney Manor Staff and mailed to 41 Locust PO Box 82, Bucklin, MO 64631.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store