Jacob W. Sprague, age 26 of Marceline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. Jacob was born in Columbia, Missouri on April 6, 1994 to Michael and Roberta (Cassity) Sprague.



Jacob was a farm worker and in the past had worked for Toby's Carnival.



He is survived by his mother Roberta Husky of Marceline, son Owen Sprague of Kansas City, brother Adam Sprague and Kirstin of Marceline, sister Elizabeth Sprague of Marceline, two nephews, Liam and Levi and niece Natalee Sprague and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Walt and Billie Sprague, Kathryn and Frank Sprague and nephew Carter Sprague.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 with visitation starting at Noon at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials are suggested to Delaney Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store