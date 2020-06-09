Jacob Sprague
Jacob W. Sprague, age 26 of Marceline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. Jacob was born in Columbia, Missouri on April 6, 1994 to Michael and Roberta (Cassity) Sprague.

Jacob was a farm worker and in the past had worked for Toby's Carnival.

He is survived by his mother Roberta Husky of Marceline, son Owen Sprague of Kansas City, brother Adam Sprague and Kirstin of Marceline, sister Elizabeth Sprague of Marceline, two nephews, Liam and Levi and niece Natalee Sprague and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Walt and Billie Sprague, Kathryn and Frank Sprague and nephew Carter Sprague.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 with visitation starting at Noon at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials are suggested to Delaney Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
