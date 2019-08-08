|
Jake Derril Ross, 93, of Brookfield, went to be with his Lord, Jesus, August 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Mike Myers officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. The family received friends Wednesday, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital or University Hospital may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Jake Derril, son of William and Alene (Roberts) Ross, was born September 6, 1925 in Brookfield, Missouri. On November 1, 1943, he married Betty Jane Mosley. He attended Brookfield School and graduated in 1943. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army. PFC Ross set sail for the European Theater of operations in Scotland, England, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Germany, during World War II. He saw combat as a member of the 546th Anti-Aircraft Division. He fought valiantly at The Battle of The Bulge, serving as a medic, surgical technician, and truck driver from 1943 to 1946. Jake worked for Ameren Union Electric for 37 years. He served as Chaplain for the local VFW and was a member of the American Legion and the Assembly of God Church, where he served as a deacon. Survivors include his wife Betty Jane (Mosley) Ross; daughters, Linda (Gerry) Bloss and Brenda (Darryl) Thompson; grandchildren Daniel Ross and Robie (Stacy) Thompson; great grandchildren Danielle Putnum, Sydney Thompson, Katelyn Vroom, and Avery Thompson; sister-in-law Jean Walsh; brother-in-law Butch (Sara) Mosley; sister-in-law Doris Mosley; and his grandson's dog Silas, who he aptly nicknamed "Tiger." He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Jane (Ross) Blunt and Georgia Mae (Ross) Facto; granddaughter Tabitha (Bloss) Jennings; great granddaughter Sarah Jane Vroom, and brother-in-law Leo Walsh.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 8, 2019