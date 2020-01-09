Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
James Burgener Obituary
James R. Burgener, age 83 of Marceline, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline. Jim was born in Marceline, Missouri on June 17, 1936 to Raymond L. and Mary Alice (Burch) Burgener. He married Laura Belle Dorrell on May 26, 1956.

Jim was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. After retiring from the service, he worked for Walsworth Publishing, the United State Postal Service, and then as security for Walsworth.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen Burgener and Kathy, Brian Burgener and Kelly, both of Marceline, daughter Kristina Ross and Rusty of Marshall, sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura Belle in 2013, and two brothers, Bob and Dickie.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday, January 12 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
