James Junior Carriker, age 91 of Liberty formerly of Bucklin, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Liberty Hospital. James was born in Gobelo, Oklahoma to James Epperly and Mary Madeline (Cooley) Carriker. He was married to his beloved wife, Antonia Theodora Berta Schwarz in 1948 and she preceded him in death on March 8, 1999.
James was a Veteran of the United States Army retiring as a Master Sergeant
(E-8).
He is survived by one brother Paul Carriker of Bucklin, sister-in-law Jane Carriker of New Cambria, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Heather Schumacher. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, parents, and two brothers, Emery (Tucker) Carriker and William (Buster) Carriker.
As per his wishes, private visitation will be held from 1-2 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with a private service at 2 PM. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin.
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 24, 2020