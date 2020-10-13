James Edward McGrew II, 59, of Mendon, MO, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.



James was born on January 30, 1961 in Santa Fe, NM, the son of James Sr. and Juanita (Gallegos) McGrew. He graduated from St. Michael's Catholic High School in 1980.



James was a proud organ donor, a high school wrestler, and a big fan of Star Trek. James was a Catholic in the Christian faith.



He is survived by his two sisters, Helen Catanach and her husband Adam of Knoxville, Tn and Sheila McGrew of Mendon, MO; he is also survived by numerous family members who still reside in New Mexico and Tennessee.



James was preceded in death his parents, James and Juanita McGrew, his grandparents, George and Helen (Smith) McGrew; JA and Librada (Gonzales) Gallegos; and two aunts, Patricia (McGrew) Lowery and Kathleen McGrew Boeckstiegel.



A graveside funeral service was held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hurricane Branch, MO on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Father Boniface officiated the service.



Pallbearers were Troy Fainter, Justin Fainter, Dustin Fainter, Jimmy Fainter, Doug Klee, and Matthew Smith.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO 65236.



