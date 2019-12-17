|
|
James Heber Farris, age 86, of Marceline, passed Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. James was born in Kansas City, Kansas on March 1, 1933 to Fred H. and Vera O. (Standley) Farris. He married Ruth Elizabeth Edgar on May 18, 1952.
An active member of the Marceline community for over 50 years, James was a friend to many, a mentor to some, and an engaging personality to all. James was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church, providing ministry, fellowship, and assistance to both church and community members since the church's establishment in 1955.
James was also a member of the town's IDA and various other community organizations. He owned multiple businesses in the Marceline community over his professional career, including a men's clothing store and insurance agency. Since retirement, James had enjoyed spending time wood working and conversing with friends and family over a cup of coffee and rounds of laughter. He could be heard answering to Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Jimbo, and Colonel.
James is survived by his wife, Ruth, daughter, Melinda Leigh of Shelbyville, Kentucky, sister Louise Rhoads of Benton, Illinois, brother David of Kansas City, and brother-in-law Dean Edgar of Marceline; five grandchildren: Bryce Stella of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Christian Farris (Bobbi) of Kansas City, Jason Stella (Molly) of Louisville, Kentucky, Shelby McGuire (Richard) of Lee's Summit, and Jill Harp (Cody) of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Macey Cavanah, Coraline Stella, and Zoe Stella, and many nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents, son Kenneth Duane, sister Jeanne Hackworth, brothers Fred and Kenneth Farris, sister-in-law Lucy Edgar, brother and sister-in-law Dale and Eileen Edgar, sister-in-law Ruby Edgar and father and mother-in-law, Charles and Maude Edgar.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Sunday, December 15 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church or and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019