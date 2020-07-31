In memory of our son James Paul Caselman, James and Cynthia Caselman are planning a Celebration of Life to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 200 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo at 2:00 on August 29,20020.



James (Jamie) passed away July 9th, 2020 in Springfield, Mo. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on August 3, 1984 and went to Bucklin high school then graduated from SEMO university.He was an over-the-road trucker and mentor for several new drivers.



He lived in Cape Girardeau with his wife Tahnee Farrar-Caselman who proceeded him in death in 2019. Survivors include two brothers, Jacob and Jared and sister-in law Lacey. He also had three nieces; Talia, Shellie and Kaye-lee and three nephews; Logan, Drake and Levi. Funeral services will not be held at this time.



