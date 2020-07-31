1/
James Paul Caselman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of our son James Paul Caselman, James and Cynthia Caselman are planning a Celebration of Life to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 200 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo at 2:00 on August 29,20020.

James (Jamie) passed away July 9th, 2020 in Springfield, Mo. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on August 3, 1984 and went to Bucklin high school then graduated from SEMO university.He was an over-the-road trucker and mentor for several new drivers.

He lived in Cape Girardeau with his wife Tahnee Farrar-Caselman who proceeded him in death in 2019. Survivors include two brothers, Jacob and Jared and sister-in law Lacey. He also had three nieces; Talia, Shellie and Kaye-lee and three nephews; Logan, Drake and Levi. Funeral services will not be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved