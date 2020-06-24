Jane C. Hahn



Jane C. Hahn, age 81, passed away June 21, 2020, at Life Care Center, Brookfield, MO. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Farrel Hahn of Brookfield, MO. Jane has one brother, Kelly (Linda) Brown of Springfield, MO. Two daughters, Marketta Newby of Huntsville, AL and Breanne (Pat) Wise of Huntsville, AL. Three step children, Wendell Hahn (Jan) of Liberty, MO, Marcie Cordray (Dennis) of Liberty, MO, Dennis (Dana) Hahn of Lake Lotawana, MO. Eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. There will be no funeral services. Services provided by Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield



