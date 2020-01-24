|
|
Janet (Markle) Russell, age 69, of Brookfield, MO died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home.Janet, daughter of Charles Mitchell and Alma Rose (Davenport) Markle, was born August 10, 1950, in Kansas City. On July 24, 1970, she married Donald Ray Russell.
Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked outside the home as a Paraprofessional. Janet was most proud of being a mother and 'Grammy" to her seven grandchildren. She loved working outside in her flowers, cross-stitching and making the world's best sugar cookies. She was a member of the Brookfield Church of Christ, Linn County Community Chorus and Garden Club.
Survivors include husband, Donald Russell; daughter, Valerie Montgomery and husband, Ryan, and children, Brett, Baylor, Briar and Vivien of Brookfield, Missouri; her daughter, Kellie Vazzana, and husband, Scott, and sons, Anthony and Joseph, of Kansas City, Missouri; her daughter, Rachel Teeples, and husband, Adam, and son, Wyatt, of Golden, Colorado; two sisters, Joyce Markle of Brookfield and Nancy Cornwell of Leawood, Kansas.
Her parents, Charles Mitchell Markle and Alma Rose Markle; sister, Mildred Jane Barclay; brother, Charles Lee Markle; sister, Shirley Jean Markle, preceded her in death.
Janet's celebration of life will begin with a visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield.
Memorials to 'KU Endowment – Alzheimer's Disease Center (09547)' or 'Brookfield Church of Christ' may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496. Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 24, 2020