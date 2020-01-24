Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Russell Obituary
Janet (Markle) Russell, age 69, of Brookfield, MO died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home.Janet, daughter of Charles Mitchell and Alma Rose (Davenport) Markle, was born August 10, 1950, in Kansas City. On July 24, 1970, she married Donald Ray Russell.

Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked outside the home as a Paraprofessional. Janet was most proud of being a mother and 'Grammy" to her seven grandchildren. She loved working outside in her flowers, cross-stitching and making the world's best sugar cookies. She was a member of the Brookfield Church of Christ, Linn County Community Chorus and Garden Club.

Survivors include husband, Donald Russell; daughter, Valerie Montgomery and husband, Ryan, and children, Brett, Baylor, Briar and Vivien of Brookfield, Missouri; her daughter, Kellie Vazzana, and husband, Scott, and sons, Anthony and Joseph, of Kansas City, Missouri; her daughter, Rachel Teeples, and husband, Adam, and son, Wyatt, of Golden, Colorado; two sisters, Joyce Markle of Brookfield and Nancy Cornwell of Leawood, Kansas.

Her parents, Charles Mitchell Markle and Alma Rose Markle; sister, Mildred Jane Barclay; brother, Charles Lee Markle; sister, Shirley Jean Markle, preceded her in death.

Janet's celebration of life will begin with a visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield.

Memorials to 'KU Endowment – Alzheimer's Disease Center (09547)' or 'Brookfield Church of Christ' may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496. Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -