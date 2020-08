Janet S. St. Clair, age 81 of Marceline, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Indian Hills Stonebridge Community in Chillicothe.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Linn County Humane Shelter and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store