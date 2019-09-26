|
|
Janice Ruth (McCollum) Buckman, age 81, of Brookfield, formerly of Purdin, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Life Care Center in Brookfield.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Steve Wood officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home.
Memorials to Elmwood Cemetery or Life Care Center Activity Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Janice Ruth, daughter of Edgar and Darlene (Milhoan) McCollum, was born October 2, 1937, in Winigan. On September 2, 1956, she married Jesse Duane Buckman.
Janice was a homemaker and also worked as bookkeeper for various businesses.
She was a member of the Church of Christ in Purdin, Tanglefoot Squares and active for many years in the Purdin Community.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse of the home; two daughters, Lynn Bagley and husband, Phillip of Purdin and Trudy Buckman of Columbia; one granddaughter, Lacey Bagley of Brookfield; one brother, Glen McCollum of Kirksville; one sister, Reta Riley and husband, Bill of Novinger; three sisters-in-law, Leta Coffey and husband, Gary of Springfield, Janice Geist and husband, Leroy of Chillicothe and Janet Peper of Branson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Her parents; one daughter, Vinita Mae Buckman; a brother-in-law, Herbert Peper; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Westberry and husband, Henry preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sept. 26, 2019