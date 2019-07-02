|
Jeff Elson, age 67, of Brookfield, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Evan Hane officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home. Jeffery Scott, son of Gerald Wayne and Beverly (Hubbard) Elson, was born May 24, 1952, in Brookfield. On May 10, 1980, he married Mary Beth McBride. Jeff graduated from Northeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri School of Law. He began practicing law in Brookfield in 1977 and was a partner in the Elson-Devoy law firm. Jeff was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Elks Lodge #874. He enjoyed cooking, bicycling and had a special interest in Ham radio. Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth of the home; his mother, Beverly of Brookfield; one sister, Janie Elson Bennett and husband, Bill of Lansing, KS; two brothers, Greg Elson and wife, Susan of Brookfield, and Brian Elson and wife, Melissa of Laclede; one sister-in-law, Judy Maxwell of Brookfield; one brother-in-law, Scott McBride and wife, Norma of Brookfield; nieces and nephews, Melanie Selmon, Jim Maxwell, Susan Almond, Michael Elson, Jeremy Elson, Rachel Shipers, and Alyssa Elson; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.His father, Gerry Elson; brother-in-law, Gary Maxwell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, O.A. and Martha McBride preceded him in death. Memorials to the Pershing Memorial Hospital, Animal Shelter of Linn County, or St. Michael's Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 2, 2019