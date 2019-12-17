|
|
Jerry R. Heaton, age 78 of Kearney, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born in Bucklin, Missouri on June 29, 1941 to Virgil "Buck" and Helen (Cain) Heaton.
Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked as an engineer for the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of the Bucklin American Legion Post #57 and St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline.
He is survived by his sister Marianne Sevier and Jerry of Donnellson, Iowa, niece Jodie Sevier of Des Moines, Iowa, great niece Ella Yon and great nephew Samuel Yon of Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services will be held, private burial will be at a later date in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Marceline. Arrangement by Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019