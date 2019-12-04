|
|
Jerry W. Teeter, age 74 of Excello formerly of Bucklin, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born in Bucklin, Missouri on November 21, 1945 to Henry and Alpha (Epperson) Teeter. He married Vicki L. Hill on September 10, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Jerry had worked as a roofer and restaurant owner. He was a member of the Marceline Eagles, Jaycees and Lions in Bucklin in his younger years, former Eagles and Elks in Brookfield and a lifelong Bucklin resident.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeri D. Walton and Rick of New Cambria, Vicki Ann Davis and Clint of Overland Park, KS; brother Bob Teeter and Connie of Marceline, two brothers-in-law Larry Hill and Jim Kosman, both of Bucklin, sister-in-law Karen Clair and Bob of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Daphne Knott and Brandon, Jacob Walton and John, and four great grandchildren, Aiden, Lily, Leena and Vann Knott. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vicki, sister Joy Kosman, and five brothers, George "Tom" Teeter, Carl Teeter, Jean F. Teeter, Billy Ennes Teeter, and Dickie Lee Teeter.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with visitation starting at 11:30 AM. Private burial will be at a later date in the Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masonic Cemetery and mailed to 41 Locust, Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on Dec. 4, 2019