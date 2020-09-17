1/
Jesse Buckman
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Jesse Buckman, age 83, of Brookfield, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Graveside services will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus. Guests are welcome and requested to maintain proper social distancing and to wear a mask while attending services. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Memorials to Elmwood Cemetery or Life Care Center Activity Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Jesse Duane, son of Carl Brooks and Clora Mae (Baskett) Buckman, was born September 24, 1936, in Sullivan County. On September 2, 1956, he married Janice Ruth McCollum who preceded him in death on September 24, 2019.

Jesse was a life-long farmer. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Purdin and Tanglefoot Squares of Brookfield.

Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Bagley and husband, Phillip of Purdin and Trudy Buckman of Columbia; one granddaughter, Lacey Bagley of Brookfield; three sisters, Leta Coffey and husband, Gary of Springfield, Janice Geist and husband, Leroy of Chillicothe and Janet Peper of Branson; one brother-in-law, Glen McCollum of Kirksville; one sister-in-law, Reta Riley of Novinger; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; one daughter, Vinita Mae Buckman; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Henry Westberry; and brothers-in-law, Bill Riley and Herbert Peper.

Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home - Brookfield
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
