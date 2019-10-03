|
Jimmie W. Rauer, age 70 of Marceline, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Jim was born in Shelby, Missouri on January 22, 1949 to Nile and Geneva (Jennings) Rauer. He married Jeanne Schneeflock on August 16, 1969 and she survives him.
Jim had worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. He was a member of the UTU, IOOF and the Marceline United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne of the home in Marceline, three children, James Rauer and Amy of Columbia, David Rauer of Gardner, KS and Tara Rauer of Kansas City, MO, sister Susie Boley of Plano, TX; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Parker, Gabe, Alexus and Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to the Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 3, 2019