Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Rauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Rauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Rauer Obituary
Jimmie W. Rauer, age 70 of Marceline, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Jim was born in Shelby, Missouri on January 22, 1949 to Nile and Geneva (Jennings) Rauer. He married Jeanne Schneeflock on August 16, 1969 and she survives him.

Jim had worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. He was a member of the UTU, IOOF and the Marceline United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne of the home in Marceline, three children, James Rauer and Amy of Columbia, David Rauer of Gardner, KS and Tara Rauer of Kansas City, MO, sister Susie Boley of Plano, TX; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Parker, Gabe, Alexus and Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to the Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now