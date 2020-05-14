|
|
Joan Elizabeth Allison Perry of Brookfield passed quietly away on April 30, 2020 at the Morningside Center in Chillicothe, MO after a long illness. She lived a loving, full and fierce life as a daughter, wife, mother, stepmother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Robert Allison (deceased April 28, 1977); one son, Robert Scott Allison (deceased January 1, 2020); her parents, Ed & Bess Caldwell; a sister, Mina Ruth Brown; and, a brother, Eddie C. Caldwell. The daughter of Ed and Bess Caldwell, Joan was born on June 7, 1928 in Perry, MO where she lived on the family farm until moving to Jefferson City, MO where her father served as a Missouri State Representative and Senator. Upon graduation from high school, Joan attended two years at William Woods College in Fulton, MO where she met John R Allison from Belleville, IL who was attending Westminster College. They were married on August 28,1948 in Perry. The young couple moved to Marceline, MO in 1949 and began raising a family, joining their community and starting their careers. Joan worked as a typist, administrative secretary and legal secretary before returning to college to finish her undergraduate degree. She graduated in 1971 from the then Kirksville State Teacher's College with a degree in Business Education. Her first teaching position was at the Brookfield R-III high school as an English teacher and then Distribution Education/Business at the Brookfield Vocational School. Joan loved telling she was hired in Brookfield to teach freshman English because of a particularly rowdy class of boys. She often said her best qualification for her first teaching position was that she had raised three boys and knew how to maintain control of the classroom. In 1980 she became the business teacher at the Marceline R-V high school and continued in that position until her retirement in 1992. Joan often said one of her greatest honors was to be voted a member of the Marceline High School graduating class of 1981 thus allowing her to attend the Marceline Alumni banquet each year in her own right. She was fiercely protective of her students and challenged them to excellence. On July 20, 1991 Joan married Dr. John Perry of Brookfield. The couple made Brookfield their residence. Joan was an active member of the First Christian Churches in both Marceline and Brookfield. Her many affiliations include PEO, Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, PFLAG and Mutual Improvement Club, and she was an avid bridge player. She is survived by her husband Dr. John Perry of Brookfield; three children John Ed Allison (Julia Miller) of Ann Arbor, MI; Jeff Allison (James Lomax) of Bethel, NY; Susan Mayers (Ron) of Chillicothe, MO; and, daughter-in-law Rachel Allison of North Platte, NE, four step-children: Jean Eggerman (Leslie) of Brookfield, MO; Janet Herdman (James) of Kansas City, MO; Julie Davis (Tom) of Overland Park, KS; and, Joe Perry (Chuck Hitzeman) of Kansas City MO, sister Jean Richmann of Seattle WA and sister-in-law Marge Caldwell of Mexico, MO. Also surviving is Jaime Izquierdo-Llanos (Sophia), the foreign exchange student from Santiago Chile who lived with the Allison family in 1968-1969 and has been part of the family ever since. Joan is survived by twelve grandchildren (Erin, JR, Mason, Grahm, Kevin, Katie, Andy, Anna, Taylor, Olivia, Ella and Jack) and four great-grandchildren (Zane, Aiden, Sydney, and Lyra), and many nieces and nephews.
Recognizing this unique and difficult time, the family has postponed memorial services. When appropriate, the family will make an announcement. Memorial remembrances can be made to a or the Christian Churches in either Marceline or Brookfield. A Marceline scholarship fund in her honor will also be established by the family to which contributions are welcome. Individual stories about Joan and special relationships with her can be shared with the family and should be directed to Jeff Allison at P O Box 188, Bethel, NY 12720. These stories will be appreciated and compiled and shared at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 14, 2020