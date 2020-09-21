Jody Ray Hanson
Jody Ray Hanson, 51 of New Boston, passed away September 16, 2020 in Brookfield, MO.
Visitation will begin Sunday afternoon at 4:00pm. - 6:00 pm. September 27, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm. September 28, 2020 in the Helton Cemetery , Goldsberry, MO; burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be directed to the funeral home to offset funeral expense and purchase a head stone. Jody and can be left at or mailed to the Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO. 64628. On-line condolences may be sent to www.rhodesfh.com
Jody was born in Brookfield to Marvin Hanson and Reba Shoemaker Hanson on August 6th, 1969.
He attended New Cambria High School and graduated in 1987. He worked as a mechanic and carpenter most of his life.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting and all the outdoors he could get.
Jody is preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Mark Hanson, a nephew Ryan Rhoades and his mother.
Jody is survived by his father, a brother Todd Hanson and a twin sister Judy Rhoades all of New Boston, two sons Alex Hanson, Las Vegas, NV, Andrew Hanson, Brookfield and two daughters Natasha Hanson, Las Vega, NV, and Sierra Craig, Brookfield. Grandchildren Khloe Noel, Marshall, MO, Sophia Hanson, Las Vegas, NV and Jaxson Hanson. Brookfield. Several Aunts and uncles, June& Jim Bachtel Indian Grove, Anita & Bob Miller, New Boston, Tammy & Jeff Hill, Brookfield, Linda Sleeth, Brookfield, Darla Sleeth, Macon and Carol Hanson, New Boston. Several nephews and nieces, cousins, close friends and special friend Jasmine Stanfield, Brookfield.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped make life a bit easier for Jody the last few months.
We are practicing social distancing 6 feet apart and mask are not required but recommended.
Services are under the direction of the Rhodes Funeral Home.