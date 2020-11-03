1/
John Johnson
John Johnson, age 95, of Brookfield, passed away, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Life Care Center in Brookfield.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Mandy Tarpening officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials to Brookfield First Christian Church may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

John Richard, son of R.A. "Dick" and Kathaline (Foggin) Johnson, was born July 2, 1925, in Brookfield. On November 24, 1949, he married Mary Louise Johnson who preceded him in death on December 31, 2007.

John was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during World War II.

After receiving his Doctorate in Education, Dr. Johnson served as Principal at the Ritenour School District in St. Louis County, Missouri until his retirement after 30 years.

John was a member and Elder at First Christian Church in Brookfield. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Rotary Club in Brookfield.

He enjoyed spending time as an amateur radio operator.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Johnson of Brookfield and Ron Johnson and wife, Debi of Yorktown, Virginia; two daughters, Anne Frary and husband, Doug of Parkersburg, West Virginia and Kathy Crowley of Lafayette, Louisiana; six grandchildren, Dan Frary, Sam Castro and wife, Brie, Jenny Frary, Frank Castro, Adam Johnson and Zachary Johnson; two nieces, Diane Jones and Debby Lee and husband, Carl; two nephews, Tom Johnson and wife, Carrie and Larry Bradley and wife, Sonya; and great-grandchildren.

His parents; one brother, Phillip Johnson and one sister, Jeannine Bradley also preceded him in death.

Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
