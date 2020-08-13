John Keller

John W. Keller, age 75, of Manhattan, passed away August 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 31, 1945, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Clarence B. and Julia Ann (Williams) Keller.
John earned his Bachelors degree from St. Benedictine College, a Masters degree from Kansas State University and Rutgers University, and a PhD from Rutgers University.
Dr. Keller, FAICP, served as professor of Regional and Community Planning in the Department of Architecture Planning & Design for 46 years at Kansas State University. His expertise was small town and rural planning. He was a contributor to both professional and academic literature in planning, rural development, and local economic development. He frequently presented his research at national and international conferences. He co-authored several books in the field of rural planning and development. In addition to teaching and academic research, John served as a practitioner and consultant in small town planning and economic development for rural communities in Kansas. Throughout his career, he advised and mentored countless students and young professional planners.
John served as Faculty Senate president at Kansas State University, was a member of the International Planning Association, and was inducted as a Fellow and member of the College of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
A seeker of knowledge and lifelong avid reader, John relished his time exchanging and discussing books with his colleagues and friends.
He was a long time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served as a greeter/usher.
On February 15, 1969, in Brookfield, Missouri, he was married to Kathryn Ann Biegel. Mrs. Keller survives of the home. Additional survivors include his two children: Sean Keller and his wife Anne of Indianapolis, IN, and Mary (Keller) Frank and her husband Mike of Wichita, KS, one brother David Keller and his wife Susan of Columbia, MO, and seven grandchildren: Madeline, Claudia, Meaghan (Sean's children), and Maria, Michael, Mitchell, Marianna (Mary's children).
John was very proud of his family, and lived for the times he could spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He cherished family gatherings, especially an annual family trip to Colorado.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. In addition, the funeral home will provide a Facebook live stream of the celebration. For those who would like to attend virtually, the celebration mass can be viewed through Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen funeral home Facebook page on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 am. It will be posted through their website www.ymlfuneralhome.com
for those who would like to view it at a later time. Online condolences may also be left for the family through the funeral home website.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Keller Regional and Community Planning Scholarship in care of the Kansas State University Foundation or to the American Cancer Society
. Gifts may also be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.