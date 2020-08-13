1/
John Keller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Keller, age 75, of Manhattan, passed away August 12, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 31, 1945, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Clarence B. and Julia Ann (Williams) Keller.

John earned his Bachelors degree from St. Benedictine College, a Masters degree from Kansas State University and Rutgers University, and a PhD from Rutgers University.

Dr. Keller, FAICP, served as professor of Regional and Community Planning in the Department of Architecture Planning & Design for 46 years at Kansas State University. His expertise was small town and rural planning. He was a contributor to both professional and academic literature in planning, rural development, and local economic development. He frequently presented his research at national and international conferences. He co-authored several books in the field of rural planning and development. In addition to teaching and academic research, John served as a practitioner and consultant in small town planning and economic development for rural communities in Kansas. Throughout his career, he advised and mentored countless students and young professional planners.



John served as Faculty Senate president at Kansas State University, was a member of the International Planning Association, and was inducted as a Fellow and member of the College of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

A seeker of knowledge and lifelong avid reader, John relished his time exchanging and discussing books with his colleagues and friends.

He was a long time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served as a greeter/usher.

On February 15, 1969, in Brookfield, Missouri, he was married to Kathryn Ann Biegel. Mrs. Keller survives of the home. Additional survivors include his two children: Sean Keller and his wife Anne of Indianapolis, IN, and Mary (Keller) Frank and her husband Mike of Wichita, KS, one brother David Keller and his wife Susan of Columbia, MO, and seven grandchildren: Madeline, Claudia, Meaghan (Sean's children), and Maria, Michael, Mitchell, Marianna (Mary's children).

John was very proud of his family, and lived for the times he could spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He cherished family gatherings, especially an annual family trip to Colorado.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. In addition, the funeral home will provide a Facebook live stream of the celebration. For those who would like to attend virtually, the celebration mass can be viewed through Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen funeral home Facebook page on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 am. It will be posted through their website www.ymlfuneralhome.com for those who would like to view it at a later time. Online condolences may also be left for the family through the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the John Keller Regional and Community Planning Scholarship in care of the Kansas State University Foundation or to the American Cancer Society. Gifts may also be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved