Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for John Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John "Jack" Neal

Send Flowers
Dr. John "Jack" Neal Obituary
Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal

Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -