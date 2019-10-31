|
Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal
Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 31, 2019