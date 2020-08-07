John Andrew "Jack" Schiltz, son of John and Catherine (Clark) Schiltz of Wien, Missouri passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Jack was born on January 11, 1940 in Wien, Missouri and attended St. Mary Church and School in Wien, Missouri and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Salisbury.



He was a Veteran of the United States Army and after his service he returned home to the family turkey farm. He was a great piano and saxophone player. He, his uncles, cousins and brother played for many dances in the area.



He is survived by his brother Larry Schiltz of Wien, sister Mary Ellen Crippin and husband Richard of Marceline, nephews Max and Michelle Schiltz and family of Salisbury, Jess Schiltz of Macon, nieces Connie and Pat McMannus of Springfield, Tricia and Don Vogt and family of Columbia and special friend Elizabeth Manewal of Marceline.



Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wien followed by Military Honors. Private family visitation will be held prior to service at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



