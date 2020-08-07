1/
John "Jack" Schiltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Andrew "Jack" Schiltz, son of John and Catherine (Clark) Schiltz of Wien, Missouri passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Jack was born on January 11, 1940 in Wien, Missouri and attended St. Mary Church and School in Wien, Missouri and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Salisbury.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army and after his service he returned home to the family turkey farm. He was a great piano and saxophone player. He, his uncles, cousins and brother played for many dances in the area.

He is survived by his brother Larry Schiltz of Wien, sister Mary Ellen Crippin and husband Richard of Marceline, nephews Max and Michelle Schiltz and family of Salisbury, Jess Schiltz of Macon, nieces Connie and Pat McMannus of Springfield, Tricia and Don Vogt and family of Columbia and special friend Elizabeth Manewal of Marceline.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wien followed by Military Honors. Private family visitation will be held prior to service at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved