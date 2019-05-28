|
|
John William Zeilstra, age 94, of Mendon, passed away, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor David Blakely officiating. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery in Mendon. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Baptist Children's Home may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO. 64628. John was born in Holland Village, Minnesota to Teunis and Lutje (Van de Pol) Zeilstra on March 12, 1925. He was raised on a farm near Beresford, South Dakota. He served in the Army during World War 2 and was in the 6th Infantry Division in the Philippines and Korea. After the army, he went to school in Minneapolis, Minnesota to learn the welding and sheet metal trade at Dunwoody Industrial Institute. He was married in Doon, Iowa to Elizabeth Van Egdom, daughter of E.J. and Catherine Van Egdom, on September 8, 1950. To this union were born one son, John and two daughters, Kathy and Lori. He farmed in the Alvord, Iowa area for 22 years raising crops, cattle, hogs and milking cows. He moved to Missouri in 1973 and continued to farm until he was in his 80's. He served in the Doon Reformed Church in Doon, Iowa as an Elder and taught Catechism and Sunday School. He was currently a member of the Park Baptist Church in Brookfield. He was a former member of the Lions Club, the American Legion and Farm Bureau. He is survived by his son, John Zeilstra and wife, Nyla; his daughter, Kathy Bloemendaal and husband, Cliff all of Mendon; and son-in-law, Joe Torrillo of Kansas City. He leaves behind 6 treasured grandchildren, Stephanie Zeilstra, Tom (Kerri) Zeilstra, Shelly (Heath) Harms, Valerie (Jess) Gladbach, Nicole (Justin) Goad and Kayla (Doug) Thessing; and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Wilbur Zeilstra and wife, Tillie of Fairview, South Dakota; his sister, JoAnn DeJong and her husband, Wilbur of Orange City, Iowa; and one brother-in-law, Gerrit Van Engelenhoven of Sioux Center, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and his daughter, Lori; his sister, Albertha Van Roekel; and also his sister, Jennie Van Engelenhoven; and infant brother, Luther.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 28, 2019