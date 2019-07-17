|
Joseph Patrick Chick, age 46, of St. Augustine, Florida, formerly of Gillette Wyoming, passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018, surrounded by his family at the Bailey Center for Caring. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 in the evening on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield followed by a graveside service at 5:00 p.m. at Park Lawn Cemetery in Brookfield. He was born on January 5, 1972, in Lakewood, Ohio, the son of John and (the late) Donna Chick. Over the years, Joseph resided in St. Joseph and Gillette, and lived the last three years of his life in St. Augustine. Joseph worked many years as an accomplished machinist and most recently as a personal trainer. Joseph was physically and spiritually strong, yet such a gentle soul. Joseph enjoyed a rich spiritual and social life with his friends at Fruit Cove Baptist Church, in St. Johns, Florida. Joseph lived life with a servants heart, whether it was through mission trips to Guatemala and Papua New Guinea, helping his many friends with physical tasks, or opening up his personal training sessions with a devotion. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially with his three brothers and many nephews and nieces. To the very end, Joseph taught those around him through love and faith. When he received news that his illness was terminal, he exclaimed, I'm almost home! Even through pain and suffering, he embraced his journey to meet his Heavenly Father. He is survived by: his father, John D. (Joan) Chick, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri three brothers, John (Julie) Chick and James (Traci) Chick, both of Gillette and David (Tina) Chick, Newcastle, Wyoming; his aunt, Verna Austin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 17, 2019