Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mendon, MO
Joseph M. Hainds

Joseph Maurizio Hainds, age 13 of Andalusia, Alabama, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Joseph was born in Andalusia, Alabama on October 31, 2005 to Mark and Katia (Cabides Sanchez) Hainds.

He is survived by his parents and siblings, Mark and Katia Hainds, Dylan and Marissa Hainds all of the home in Andalusia, grandmothers, Betty Hainds Stauffer of Marceline, Sonia Sanchez Viuda DeCabides of Lima, Peru, two aunts, Billie Hainds of St. Louis and Delcci Sanchez of Lima, Peru, and uncle Curtis Hainds of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Billy Charles Hainds and Segundo Cabides.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon with burial in Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 25, 2019
