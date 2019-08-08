|
Judith M. "Judy" Gregston 79, of Independence, MO passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Judy was born February 5, 1940, to Earl and Mavis Lewis (Gosney). Judy was the 3rd of 4
children and grew up in Brookfield, MO. In 1963, she married Albert Wayne Gregston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Al; brother, Ronald Wayne Lewis
and sister Bette Anne Gash.
Judy is survived by her son Scott (Kate), Lee's Summit, MO, daughter Cyndi Sloan (Brian), Grain Valley, MO and Mark, (Sandi), Parker, CO. Judy has 9 grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Camryn, Rylie, Lake, Brek, Emily, Meghan and Kelsie whom she believed all hung the moon. She is also survived by sister Jean Hicks of Brookfield and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Mary's Village ALF, Crossroads Hospice or a donation to .
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 8, 2019