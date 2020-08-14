Judy Shoop

Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop
Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call or stop by at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Shriners Hospital for Children
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.