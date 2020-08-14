1/
Judy Shoop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop

Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call or stop by at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Shriners Hospital for Children and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved