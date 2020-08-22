1/
Karon Woodside
1949 - 2020
KARON LOUISE WOODSIDE

Karon Louise Woodside, age 70, Excelsior Springs, MO. went to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her brother, Bud Woodside's home in Kansas City, MO. Karon had been lovingly cared for by Bud and his wife Margie since the death of Karon's twin sister, Sharon in January of 2019. Karon was born in Marceline, MO. to Herman and Dorothy (Miller) Woodside on Oct. 18, 1949. She and Sharon moved to Excelsior Springs many years ago and were members of the Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel.

Karon was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Donna Kay Osborn and Sharon Woodside as well as a brother, Dennis Woodside. She is survived by her brother, Bud Woodside (Margie), sister-in-law, Joyce Woodside, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins. She will be deeply missed.

Karon will be in-state from 10am-12pm, Monday, August 24 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. A graveside service will be held 1pm, Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to Excelsior Springs Hospice.

Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bross and Spidle Funeral Home
AUG
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bross and Spidle Funeral Home
217 West Broadway
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024
816-630-3131
